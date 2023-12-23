Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 23?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
- Luostarinen's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|13:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-1
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
