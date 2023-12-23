Evan Rodrigues will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a bet on Rodrigues interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:30 per game on the ice, is +15.

In four of 32 games this year Rodrigues has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rodrigues has a point in 11 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points six times.

Rodrigues has an assist in 11 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Rodrigues' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 3 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.