How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.
Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 174th.
- The Owls put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.
- At home, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.5.
- Florida Atlantic made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
