The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 174th.

The Owls put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.

At home, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.5.

Florida Atlantic made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule