The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 174th.
  • The Owls put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.
  • At home, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.5.
  • Florida Atlantic made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.