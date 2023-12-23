When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Florida be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 67

Florida's best wins

Florida took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 55-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 106-101 overtime win on December 19 -- its best win of the season. That signature win over Michigan featured a team-high 28 points from Walter Clayton Jr.. Tyrese Samuel, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

86-71 over Pittsburgh (No. 81/RPI) on November 22

89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 97/RPI) on November 17

89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 14

77-57 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on December 5

87-76 over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on December 9

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Gators have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Gators are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Florida has been given the 60th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Gators' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of UF's 18 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats

Florida Gators vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: SEC Network

