2024 NCAA Bracketology: Jacksonville March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect Jacksonville to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Jacksonville ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|239
Jacksonville's best wins
When Jacksonville defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are ranked No. 280 in the RPI, on December 18 by a score of 75-65, it was its best win of the year so far. Robert McCray led the charge against UL Monroe, tallying 25 points. Next on the team was Bryce Workman with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 74-65 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on November 24
- 91-90 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 317/RPI) on November 25
- 62-48 at home over Campbell (No. 341/RPI) on November 29
- 81-79 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on December 2
- 85-68 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 14
Jacksonville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- The Dolphins have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
- The Dolphins have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Jacksonville has drawn the 258th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Dolphins have eight games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Jacksonville has 17 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Jacksonville's next game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Erskine Flying Fleet
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
