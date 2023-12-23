The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:25 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:49 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-1

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

