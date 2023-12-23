Sevilla FC and Atletico Madrid square off in the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-210)

Atletico Madrid (-210) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+475)

Sevilla FC (+475) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.