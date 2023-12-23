Matthew Tkachuk will be among those in action Saturday when his Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Tkachuk against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Tkachuk has a goal in five games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 16 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +25.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 7 22 Points 4 5 Goals 2 17 Assists 2

