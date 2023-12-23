When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Miami (FL) be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-0 23 24 41

Miami (FL)'s best wins

On November 17, Miami (FL) picked up its best win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 27), according to the RPI. Against Georgia, Matthew Cleveland led the team by compiling 18 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

91-83 over Kansas State (No. 64/RPI) on November 19

88-72 at home over UCF (No. 99/RPI) on November 10

84-77 at home over La Salle (No. 165/RPI) on December 16

62-49 at home over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on December 2

86-80 at home over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on November 13

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Miami (FL) is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Hurricanes have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Miami (FL) has drawn the 207th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hurricanes have 20 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.

Miami's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Florida Ospreys

Miami Hurricanes vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

