If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Miami (FL) and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 24 26 17

Miami (FL)'s best wins

Miami (FL)'s best win of the season came in a 59-52 victory on December 20 against the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in the RPI. Lemyah Hylton was the top scorer in the signature win over Jackson State, recording 16 points with zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 48/RPI) on November 29

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 125/RPI) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 17

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 139/RPI) on December 8

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 170/RPI) on November 24

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Miami (FL) has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hurricanes are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Hurricanes have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Miami (FL) has been handed the 182nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hurricanes have 15 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

In terms of Miami's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

