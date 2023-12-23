Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 23?
Should you bet on Nick Cousins to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- Cousins has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|W 5-1
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
