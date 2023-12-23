For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Niko Mikkola a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500

Mikkola stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:24 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:07 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:42 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-1

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

