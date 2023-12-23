For bracketology insights on North Florida and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on North Florida's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 335

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida's best wins

On November 18, North Florida captured its best win of the season, a 67-58 victory over the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 253) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Maine was Chaz Lanier, who dropped 21 points with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

81-70 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 9

64-56 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on December 9

80-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, the Ospreys have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, North Florida has the 309th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Ospreys' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

North Florida's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Florida Ospreys

Miami Hurricanes vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Florida games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.