The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

You can see the Panthers try to hold off the Golden Knights on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 84 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Panthers rank 24th in the NHL with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 32 18 21 39 9 15 46.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 29 11 19 30 17 25 53.1% Carter Verhaeghe 32 15 11 26 17 15 40.7% Matthew Tkachuk 32 5 17 22 22 13 40% Evan Rodrigues 32 6 15 21 11 9 44%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 91 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.

With 116 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players