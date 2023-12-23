How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.
You can see the Panthers try to hold off the Golden Knights on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 84 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Panthers rank 24th in the NHL with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|32
|18
|21
|39
|9
|15
|46.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|29
|11
|19
|30
|17
|25
|53.1%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|32
|15
|11
|26
|17
|15
|40.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|32
|5
|17
|22
|22
|13
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|32
|6
|15
|21
|11
|9
|44%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 91 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.
- With 116 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|34
|15
|24
|39
|24
|37
|45.8%
|Mark Stone
|34
|10
|24
|34
|17
|37
|0%
|William Karlsson
|34
|14
|16
|30
|18
|20
|55.8%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|17
|9
|26
|18
|18
|14.3%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
