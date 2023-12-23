Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 23
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (18-12-2) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena sees the Panthers favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Golden Knights (+105). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|6.5
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Florida's 32 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
- In the 21 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 13-8 in those games.
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in eight games this season, with five upset wins (62.5%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Florida has compiled an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games).
- Vegas has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|4-6
|3-7-0
|6.4
|2.80
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|2.80
|2.50
|5
|19.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|5-5
|8-2-0
|6.2
|4.10
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|4.10
|3.30
|11
|26.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
