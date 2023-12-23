Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (18-12-2) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena sees the Panthers favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Golden Knights (+105). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Florida's 32 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

In the 21 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 13-8 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in eight games this season, with five upset wins (62.5%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Florida has compiled an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games).

Vegas has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.80 2.50 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 8-2-0 6.2 4.10 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 4.10 3.30 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.