The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Panthers were defeated by the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Panthers have recorded a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 28 goals while giving up 25 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in five goals (19.2% success rate).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (18-12-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in games that have needed overtime.

Florida has 15 points (7-2-1) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 19 times, and are 16-3-0 in those games (to register 32 points).

In the 11 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-3-0.

In the 25 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 12-11-2 (26 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 4-1-0 (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.6 6th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 23rd 18% Power Play % 22.83% 12th 8th 82.52% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.