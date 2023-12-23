Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel will be two of the top players to watch when the Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 20:19 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another key contributor for Florida, with 30 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe has 26 points for Florida, via 15 goals and 11 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 193 saves with a .915% save percentage (15th in league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his team with 39 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 20:30 per game).

Mark Stone is a key contributor for Vegas, with 34 total points this season. In 34 contests, he has netted 10 goals and provided 24 assists.

This season, Vegas' William Karlsson has 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) this season.

In the crease, Adin Hill has a record of 10-2-2 in 15 games this season, conceding 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) with 380 saves and a .934 save percentage, first in the league.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.6 6th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 23rd 18% Power Play % 22.83% 12th 8th 82.52% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

