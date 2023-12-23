The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Panthers fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 13 of their 21 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.9%).

Florida has an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 92 (24th) Goals 116 (4th) 84 (5th) Goals Allowed 91 (9th) 18 (22nd) Power Play Goals 29 (6th) 18 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-5-0 overall.

Florida hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 84 goals to rank fifth.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.