Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights on December 23, 2023
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel and others in this game.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 18 goals and 21 assists this season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Carter Verhaeghe has scored 15 goals and added 11 assists through 32 games for Florida.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Eichel's 15 goals and 24 assists in 34 games for Vegas add up to 39 total points on the season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mark Stone has totaled 34 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 24 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 12
|2
|2
|4
|3
