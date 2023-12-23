The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel and others in this game.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 18 goals and 21 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 15 goals and added 11 assists through 32 games for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 7 at Flames Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 16 2 1 3 4 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Eichel's 15 goals and 24 assists in 34 games for Vegas add up to 39 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mark Stone has totaled 34 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 24 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3

