Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to wager on Bennett's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 13:23 on the ice per game.

Bennett has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has a point in six of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bennett has an assist in four of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 7 9 Points 4 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

