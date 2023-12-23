Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

In 14 of 32 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated eight goals and three assists.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 23.4%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

