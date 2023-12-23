Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Reinhart in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 20:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Reinhart has a goal in 14 games this season out of 32 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 21 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points 13 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 7 39 Points 3 18 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

