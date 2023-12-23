Betting on a player to score is a fun way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a complete list of Serie A anytime goal scorer odds for Saturday, including all six contests around the league.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-164)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 15

Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+105)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 7

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+130)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 7

Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+130)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 0

Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+140)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 0

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+140)

Opponent: Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 5

Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+160)

Opponent: AS Roma

AS Roma Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 7

Duvan Zapata, Torino FC (+180)

Opponent: Udinese

Udinese Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 4

Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+185)

Opponent: Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+185)

Opponent: Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+185)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+200)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Antonio Sanabria, Torino FC (+200)

Opponent: Udinese

Udinese Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+210)

Opponent: SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 7

Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari (+220)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 1

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Juventus @ Frosinone Calcio 6:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!) Udinese @ Torino FC 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Atalanta @ Bologna 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! US Lecce @ Inter Milan 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Cagliari @ Hellas Verona 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! SSC Napoli @ AS Roma 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.