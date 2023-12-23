Will South Florida be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features South Florida's complete tournament resume.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 263

South Florida's best wins

South Florida captured its signature win of the season on December 9 by registering an 88-72 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, the No. 97-ranked team based on the RPI. Selton Miguel, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 20 points with four rebounds and two assists. Chris Youngblood also played a role with 18 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on December 16

74-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 19

89-73 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on December 22

104-86 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on December 12

96-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on November 9

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Bulls have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulls are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, South Florida has been given the 272nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bulls' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

USF has 19 games left to play this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Alabama State Hornets

South Florida Bulls vs. Alabama State Hornets Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

