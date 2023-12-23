For bracketology analysis around Stetson and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Stetson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 150

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson's best wins

On November 26, Stetson captured its signature win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the UCF Knights, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. Jalen Blackmon recorded a team-high 26 points with four rebounds and one assist in the contest against UCF.

Next best wins

71-61 over Central Michigan (No. 247/RPI) on November 21

85-67 over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on November 20

80-68 on the road over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on December 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Hatters have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Stetson faces the 117th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Hatters' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Stetson has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. Charlotte 49ers

Stetson Hatters vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stetson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.