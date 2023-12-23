On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is William Lockwood going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood stats and insights

Lockwood is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Lockwood has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:02 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 2-0 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:17 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:31 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.