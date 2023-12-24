Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. BYU

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 30-2

11-1 | 30-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: W 101-59 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Houston

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-2

12-0 | 29-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +230

+230 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 72-37 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Iowa State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

10-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 80-48 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Kansas

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 22-8

11-1 | 22-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 75-60 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wichita State

@ Wichita State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Oklahoma

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 23-8

10-1 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 81-69 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Baylor

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-2 | 21-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: W 107-48 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. TCU

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

10-2 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: W 65-51 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas Tech

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: W 77-66 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Cincinnati

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-2 | 20-11 Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: W 83-75 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

9-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: W 71-55 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: LHN

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

6-5 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 76-70 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. UCF

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-19

8-3 | 11-19 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 69-56 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Kansas State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

9-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 69-60 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Chicago State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-7 | 6-25 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: W 91-81 vs Toledo

Next Game