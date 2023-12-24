See how every Big 12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Texas

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 31-0

12-0 | 31-0 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: W 104-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: LHN

2. Kansas State

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

12-1 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 84-52 vs Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Baylor

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

11-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 73-50 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. TCU

Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 25-5

13-0 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 87-34 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. West Virginia

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 23-6

11-0 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: W 103-52 vs Niagara

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Kansas

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

7-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 69-52 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Iowa State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 87-70 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Texas Tech

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-2 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 77-65 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: L 70-63 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: Iowa State

Iowa State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. UCF

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 13-14

9-1 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 67-41 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Houston

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-2 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: W 71-63 vs Rice

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 79-70 vs Southern

Next Game

Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Cincinnati

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18

8-3 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 71-51 vs Siena

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas State

Kansas State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. BYU

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

10-3 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: W 72-59 vs Nevada

Next Game