The Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys are set to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cedrick Wilson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 16 grabs for 203 yards and two scores this campaign. He has been targeted 26 times, and averages 25.4 yards per game.

In two of eight games this season, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0 Week 14 Titans 4 2 30 0 Week 15 Jets 3 2 2 0

