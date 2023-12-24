Will Chris Brooks Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Brooks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 contest against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Brooks' stats on this page.
Heading into Week 16, Brooks has 15 carries for 94 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Chris Brooks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 198 Rush Att; 966 Rush Yds; 18 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Devon Achane (DNP/toe): 72 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Brooks 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|15
|94
|0
|6.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Broncos
|9
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|6
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
