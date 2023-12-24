Chris Brooks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 contest against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Brooks' stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Brooks has 15 carries for 94 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Chris Brooks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 198 Rush Att; 966 Rush Yds; 18 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Devon Achane (DNP/toe): 72 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brooks 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 15 94 0 6.3 0 0 0 0

Brooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Broncos 9 66 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 28 0 0 0 0

