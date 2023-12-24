Want to know which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-3

10-3 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 83-42 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 69-68 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: West Virginia State University

West Virginia State University Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Liberty

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 14-15

4-9 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 65-52 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: Randolph

Randolph Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-9 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 68-34 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 81-66 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Arlington

@ UT Arlington Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Florida International

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 73-55 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. UTEP

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-21

4-8 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 81-71 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-7 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: L 69-64 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-20

5-6 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: L 73-69 vs Utah Valley

Next Game