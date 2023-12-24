Devon Achane did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Achane has run for 613 yards on 72 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, and has 21 catches (28 targets) for 155 yards.

Devon Achane Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 198 Rush Att; 966 Rush Yds; 18 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Chris Brooks (FP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 72 613 7 8.5 28 21 155 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Raiders 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Commanders 17 73 2 3 30 0 Week 14 Titans 7 47 0 5 24 0 Week 15 Jets 9 32 0 3 30 0

