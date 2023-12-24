Will Devon Achane Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Devon Achane and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Achane has run for 613 yards on 72 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, and has 21 catches (28 targets) for 155 yards.
Keep an eye on Achane's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Devon Achane Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 198 Rush Att; 966 Rush Yds; 18 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Chris Brooks (FP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jonathan Williams
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Ronnie Rivers
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|72
|613
|7
|8.5
|28
|21
|155
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|17
|73
|2
|3
|30
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|7
|47
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|9
|32
|0
|3
|30
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.