The Miami Dolphins (10-4) will play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Dolphins favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Dolphins go up against the Cowboys. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have been winning six times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have been winning seven times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 10 games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 12 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter five times and outscored their opponent nine times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Dolphins have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

In the Cowboys' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 14 games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half 10 times and have been losing after the first half four times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have led eight times (7-1 in those games), have trailed five times (2-3), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The Dolphins have won the second half in 10 games this season (8-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.6 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (7-0 record in those games), been outscored six times (2-4), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

