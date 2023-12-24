A victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the Miami Dolphins is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 PM ET (at Hard Rock Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Dolphins rank 14th in scoring defense this year (21 points allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 31.5 points per game. The Cowboys have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (30.8) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (18.9).

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+1) Over (49.5) Cowboys 27, Dolphins 26

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Miami has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Dolphins have an ATS record of 8-2.

Miami games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 2.6 higher than the average total in Dolphins games this season.

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Dallas has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

So far this year, eight of Dallas' 14 games with a set number have hit the over.

Cowboys games average 45.4 total points, 4.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.5 21 35.9 16.4 27.1 25.6 Dallas 30.8 18.9 39.9 15.4 21.7 22.3

