For their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 PM , the Miami Dolphins (10-4) have 18 players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Dolphins won 30-0 over the New York Jets.

The Cowboys' last outing finished in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Questionable Durham Smythe TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice DeShon Elliott S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Kader Kohou CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Hip Questionable Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Vet rest Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Emmanuel Ogbah DE Hamstring Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Cam Smith CB Hamstring Questionable Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Full Participation In Practice Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Back Doubtful Zack Martin OG Thigh Questionable Malik Hooker S Ankle Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Questionable

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking best in total offense (414.1 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (293.4 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins rank 14th in scoring defense this year (21 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 31.5 points per game.

The Dolphins rank 10th in pass defense this year (203.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 274.4 passing yards per game.

Miami has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.6 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (90.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 22 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Dolphins' +2 turnover margin ranks 14th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)

Dolphins (-1.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105)

Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105) Total: 49.5 points

