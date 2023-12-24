Dolphins vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 16
For their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 PM , the Miami Dolphins (10-4) have 18 players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Dolphins won 30-0 over the New York Jets.
The Cowboys' last outing finished in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Vet rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knees
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|DE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cam Smith
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OG
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Back
|Doubtful
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Dolphins Season Insights
- The Dolphins have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking best in total offense (414.1 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (293.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins rank 14th in scoring defense this year (21 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 31.5 points per game.
- The Dolphins rank 10th in pass defense this year (203.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 274.4 passing yards per game.
- Miami has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.6 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (90.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 22 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Dolphins' +2 turnover margin ranks 14th in the NFL.
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105)
- Total: 49.5 points
