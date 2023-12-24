The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) visit the Miami Dolphins (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins score 12.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Cowboys surrender (18.9).

The Dolphins average 119.8 more yards per game (414.1) than the Cowboys give up per contest (294.3).

This season, Miami racks up 139.6 rushing yards per game, 22.2 more than Dallas allows per outing (117.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one fewer than the Cowboys have forced (21).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored in home games (35.9) is higher than their overall average (31.5). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (21).

At home, the Dolphins rack up 448.9 yards per game and concede 278.1. That's more than they gain overall (414.1), but less than they allow (293.4).

Miami racks up 285.1 passing yards per game in home games (10.7 more than its overall average), and gives up 209.4 at home (6.3 more than overall).

The Dolphins accumulate 163.7 rushing yards per game at home (24.1 more than their overall average), and give up 68.7 at home (21.7 less than overall).

The Dolphins' third-down percentages on offense (39.8%) and defense (30.4%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 42.1% and 36.8%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Washington W 45-15 FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee L 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 New York W 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 1/7/2024 Buffalo - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.