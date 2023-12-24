The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are listed as just 1.5-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins (10-4) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The point total has been set at 50.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cowboys can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-1.5) 50 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-1.5) 50.5 -122 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Miami is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins are 8-2 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Eight of Miami's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Dallas is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Dallas has seen eight of its 14 games go over the point total.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Raheem Mostert - - 58.5 (-111) - - - Tua Tagovailoa 263.5 (-115) - 4.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

