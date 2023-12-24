The Miami Dolphins (10-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) play at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Cowboys can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 1.5 50 -125 +105

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami has had an average of 46.9 points in their games this season, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Dolphins are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 9-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 90% of those games).

Miami is 9-1 (winning 90% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 50 points.

Dallas has a 45.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cowboys are 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cowboys have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Dallas has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.5 1 21 13 46.9 6 14 Cowboys 30.8 2 18.9 5 45.4 6 14

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Over its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The Dolphins have 147 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 167 more points than their opponents (11.9 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Cowboys have gone over the total once.

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 44.9 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.2 27.9 26.6 ATS Record 9-5-0 5-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 6-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.6 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.3 25.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 6-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 5-2-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

