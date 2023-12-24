Dolphins vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins (10-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) play at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Cowboys can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|1.5
|50
|-125
|+105
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has had an average of 46.9 points in their games this season, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Dolphins are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 9-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 90% of those games).
- Miami is 9-1 (winning 90% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
Dallas Cowboys
- The Cowboys have played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 50 points.
- Dallas has a 45.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cowboys are 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cowboys have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Dallas has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|31.5
|1
|21
|13
|46.9
|6
|14
|Cowboys
|30.8
|2
|18.9
|5
|45.4
|6
|14
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- Over its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- The Dolphins have 147 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 167 more points than their opponents (11.9 per game).
Cowboys
- Dallas has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three games, the Cowboys have gone over the total once.
- The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 147 points this season (10.5 points per game), and the Cowboys have put up 167 more points than their opponents (11.9 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|44.9
|48.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.2
|27.9
|26.6
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|5-2-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-1
|6-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.6
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.3
|25.9
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|6-1-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|5-2-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|7-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
