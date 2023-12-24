Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Smythe's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 226 yards on 24 receptions (9.4 per catch) and zero TDs.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 97 Rec; 1542 Rec Yds; 12 Rec TDs



Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 24 226 92 0 9.4

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 15 Jets 4 4 32 0

