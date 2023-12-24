Will Durham Smythe Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Smythe's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 226 yards on 24 receptions (9.4 per catch) and zero TDs.
Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 97 Rec; 1542 Rec Yds; 12 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smythe 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|24
|226
|92
|0
|9.4
Smythe Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|4
|4
|32
|0
