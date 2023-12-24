Durham Smythe will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Smythe has 24 grabs for 226 yards this year. He has been targeted 32 times.

Smythe vs. the Cowboys

Smythe vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The 176.9 passing yards the Cowboys allow per outing makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have given up 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in league play.

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Smythe Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Smythe has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smythe has received 6.9% of his team's 464 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has averaged 7.1 yards per target (226 yards on 32 targets).

Smythe does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

With four red zone targets, Smythe has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

