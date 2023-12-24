When Durham Smythe hits the gridiron for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe has totaled 226 yards receiving on 24 catches this campaign, averaging 22.6 yards per game.

Having played 10 games this season, Smythe has not had a TD reception.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 15 Jets 4 4 32 0

