Jaylen Waddle has a tough matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 176.9 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Waddle's 100 targets have turned into to 71 catches for 964 yards (and an average of 74.2 per game) and four scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Waddle and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Waddle vs. the Cowboys

Waddle vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is allowing 176.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks fourth in the league.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Watch Dolphins vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Waddle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Waddle Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Waddle has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Waddle has been targeted on 100 of his team's 464 passing attempts this season (21.6% target share).

He has been targeted 100 times, averaging 9.6 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Waddle has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 7.7% of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Waddle has been targeted eight times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 8 REC / 142 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.