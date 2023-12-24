The Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys are set to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Waddle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Waddle has racked up 964 yards on 71 receptions with four TDs, averaging 74.2 yards per game.

Waddle has a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0 Week 14 Titans 8 6 79 0 Week 15 Jets 9 8 142 1

Rep Jaylen Waddle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.