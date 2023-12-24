When Jeff Wilson Jr. suits up for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 16 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has taken 24 carries for 101 yards (16.8 per game).

And Wilson has tacked on 10 catches for 68 yards (11.3 per game).

Wilson has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0 Week 12 @Jets 11 56 0 3 17 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 11 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Jets 2 5 0 1 1 0

Rep Jeff Wilson Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.