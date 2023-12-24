Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 contest against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Mostert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Mostert has rushed for 966 yards on 198 carries with 18 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 24 catches (31 targets) for 171 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Chris Brooks (FP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Devon Achane (DNP/toe): 72 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|198
|966
|18
|4.9
|31
|24
|171
|2
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
