Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 contest against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Mostert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Chris Brooks (FP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Devon Achane (DNP/toe): 72 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 198 966 18 4.9 31 24 171 2

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0 Week 15 Jets 15 42 2 2 1 0

