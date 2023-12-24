Raheem Mostert has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys have given up 117.4 rushing yards per game, 19th in the league.

In the running game, Mostert has put up a team-best 966 rushing yards (69 ypg) on 198 attempts while scoring 18 rushing TDs. Mostert has also grabbed 24 passes for 171 yards (12.2 ypg). Mostert's also scored two TDs through the air attack.

Mostert vs. the Cowboys

Mostert vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cowboys during the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Cowboys give up 117.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have surrendered 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 19th in league play.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-111)

Mostert Rushing Insights

So far this season, Mostert has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

His team has attempted 385 rushes this season. He's taken 198 of those carries (51.4%).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in 11 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs six times.

He has 38.5% of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (20).

He has 41 red zone carries for 52.6% of the team share (his team runs on 58.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Mostert Receiving Insights

Mostert, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 14 games this year.

Mostert has received 6.7% of his team's 464 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has racked up 5.5 yards per target (171 yards on 31 targets).

Mostert has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Mostert (five red zone targets) has been targeted 8.9% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 15 ATT / 42 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 21 ATT / 96 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

