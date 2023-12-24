Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert's team-high 966 rushing yards (69 per game) have come on 198 carries, with 18 touchdowns.

Mostert also has 24 catches for 171 yards (12.2 per game) and two touchdowns on the year.

Mostert has recorded multiple rushing TDs in six games, and has scored in 11 games.

In two of 14 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0 Week 15 Jets 15 42 2 2 1 0

Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.