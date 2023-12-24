Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 16?
Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert's team-high 966 rushing yards (69 per game) have come on 198 carries, with 18 touchdowns.
- Mostert also has 24 catches for 171 yards (12.2 per game) and two touchdowns on the year.
- Mostert has recorded multiple rushing TDs in six games, and has scored in 11 games.
- In two of 14 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.