Tua Tagovailoa will be facing the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Tagovailoa has totaled 3,921 passing yards (280.1 per game) for Miami, completing 71% of his throws with 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions on the year. On 30 carries, Tagovailoa has rushed for 55 yards, and averaging 3.9 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tagovailoa vs. the Cowboys

Tagovailoa vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up one or more passing TDs to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cowboys this season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 176.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks fourth in the league.

So far this season, the Cowboys have allowed 18 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in league play.

Watch Dolphins vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 269.5 (-115)

269.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tagovailoa with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards prop total in seven of 14 opportunities this season.

The Dolphins have passed 54.7% of the time and run 45.3% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa is No. 2 in the NFL averaging 8.6 yards per attempt (3,921 total yards passing).

Tagovailoa has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games, including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season (48.1% of his team's 52 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa has attempted 55 passes in the red zone (41.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in seven of his 14 opportunities this season (50.0%).

Tagovailoa has not found paydirt on the ground this year in 14 games.

He has seven red zone carries for 9.0% of the team share (his team runs on 58.2% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-24 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 23-for-33 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 18-for-24 / 280 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 28-for-39 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.