Will Tua Tagovailoa Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 16?
Should you wager on Tua Tagovailoa scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)
- Tagovailoa has run for 55 yards on 30 carries (3.9 yards per game).
- In 14 games, Tagovailoa has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|24
|280
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|23
|33
|240
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|21
|24
|224
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
