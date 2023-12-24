The December 24 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (10-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important numbers below.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 14 Games Played 14 71% Completion % 68.8% 3,921 (280.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,639 (259.9) 25 Touchdowns 28 10 Interceptions 7 55 (3.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 212 (15.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This year, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL with 18.9 points allowed per game and rank sixth in total yards allowed with 294.3 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 176.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Cowboys have given up 1,644 rushing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 19th in the NFL with 13.

On defense, Dallas is 22nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 60.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 17th at 38.3%.

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 275.5 yards

: Over/Under 275.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

